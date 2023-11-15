Bengaluru: A domestic violence case in an upscale Bengaluru locality involving the ordeals of an ex-journalist, who shared a harrowing account of domestic abuse, fueled by her husband's extramarital affair with a woman of different nationality, violent assault on her by in-laws and her cry for justice have kept the police on tenterhooks.

Driven out of her marital home with her two-and-half-year-old toddler son, the woman said she now faces threats to her life and career, having lodged a complaint under section 498(A) against her husband, who is the son of a now deceased ex-army official.

Enduring abusive behaviour and pressure for divorce orchestrated by her husband and mother-in-law, her plea for justice has seemingly fallen on deaf ears. The fact was more pronounced after she alleged violent assault on her last week by her brother-in-law, Abhijeet Dhar, aided by his mother, Lakshmi Dhar, at her marital home in the city.

"The toll on her professional life, with threats affecting her performance at a reputed MNC in Bengaluru, underscores the gravity of the situation. Despite counselling, she remains vulnerable due to constant threats, further exacerbated by physical assaults witnessed by her nanny," her lawyer said.

Despite being mum for several months, the woman said she finally gathered the courage to speak up against the atrocities meted out to her by mainly her husband, mother-in-law and occasionally brother-in-law.

Unable to bear the agony and constant threat over the phone, she lodged a complaint against Angshuman Dhar, her husband, and mother-in-law, Lakshmi Dhar at Bellandur Police Station in Bengaluru.

"I'm increasingly facing life threats from my husband whose behaviour drastically changed after I discovered his romantic association with Najneen, a woman from Bangladesh. He started threatening to end my marriage and also asked me to agree to a mutual divorce which I refused. Influenced by his mother, his abusive behaviour kept intensifying with each passing day. Finally, I was forcefully driven out of my marital home in the last week of April. Out of home with my toddler son, I am bound to stay at a rented house in Bengaluru," she said.

Bengaluru cops said they are on the lookout for Najneen, a woman of dubious credentials. "We have conducted several raids in the city in search of several people of Bangladesh origin, who faked their identities and posed as Indian citizens. Recently, eight such persons, including two women were held. We're trying to trace Najneen, who appeared to have fled to Bangladesh. We have tracked her Instagram ID and YouTube channel and will approach the cyber crime department to get a clear picture of her," a police official said.