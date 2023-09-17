ASSAM CHIEF MINISTER HIMANTA BISWA SARMA HONOURED WITH PRESTIGIOUS LEE KUAN YEW EXCHANGE FELLOWSHIP FROM SINGAPORE

Guwahati (Assam): In a momentous recognition of his dedicated leadership in public service and development, Asasm Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was honoured with the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship by Singapore. This distinction carries with it an invitation for the Chief Minister to visit Singapore as part of the Fellowship program.

The Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship is bestowed upon eminent personalities as a mark of respect for their substantial contributions to their nation's development and for their efforts in strengthening bilateral relations with Singapore. The fellowship, sponsored by the Prime Minister of Singapore, is a tribute to the unwavering commitment of Singapore's founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, to his nation.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's selection for this esteemed fellowship acknowledges his significant role in fostering development and international harmony. Notably, he is the first Chief Minister of Assam to receive this prestigious honor.

This distinguished fellowship has previously been awarded to eminent individuals such as former Union Minister Arun Shourie, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia. Recipients of the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship are invited for high-level visits to Singapore as part of the program, which was established in 1991.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's reputation extends beyond the borders of Assam, with his name being widely recognized both in India and abroad. His stature has made him one of the most prominent figures in the country. The news of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma receiving this prestigious honour from Singapore has generated excitement among his cabinet ministers, MLAs, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, underlining the significance of this international recognition.

