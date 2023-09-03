If Congress does not snap ties with DMK, people will confirm they are anti-Hindu: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Jr Stalin's remark

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that if the Congress does not snap ties with the DMK after its leader Udhayanidhi Stalin remarked that the Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated.

"I have the statement of that politician and the same statement was also issued by one of the MPs of Congress Karti Chidambaram. I have seen more or less a similar kind of statement from Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge," Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

Alleging that 'Sanatan dharma' is against equality and social justice, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said it should be eradicated. A row has kicked up following the statement by Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Sarma said, "I do not want to condemn that minister from Tamil Nadu because he has exposed himself. But the question is will the Congress party still be in alliance with the DMK? This is a test for (former Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi. He has to make a decision about whether he respects Sanatan Dharma or not. If he does not snap ties with DMK people will confirm that they are anti-Hindu..."

The Congress and the DMK are part of the Opposition INDIA alliance. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has attended meetings of the INDIA alliance, including the recent one in Mumbai. MK Stalin is also part of the 13-member coordination panel announced by the INDIA alliance.

