Aizwal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to militant organizations in the North East to leave the path of armed struggle and join the mainstream. Addressing a public rally at Aizwal, the Home Minister also urged them to become a part of the democratic process and contribute to the development of the North East and the country.

"I want to appeal to the handful of North East organizations who have chosen the path of armed struggle to join the mainstream. become a part of the democratic process and contribute to the development of the North East and the country. Mizoram is a great example of the victory of democracy in the whole world," said Shah.

The Home Minister also said that at one time Mizoram used to be plagued with clashes and violence but now Zoramthanga has become the Chief Minister which is a great example of the success of Indian democracy.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the entire North East is heading on the path of peace, stability, and development. At one time there used to be violence by extremist organizations in North East along with rail, road, and air infrastructure. There used to be no trace of development here," he added.

Highlighting the Union Government's efforts to establish peace and stability in the North East, Shah said that in the last nine years with the effort of the Prime Minister, the Union Government, and the cooperation of the people of the North East we have been able to establish peace in North East and successfully ushered in development on par with other States.

"The Indian Government is trying to make the North East free of dispute, and extremism and to establish peace in the region," he added. The Home Minister pointed out that in In comparison to 2014, incidents of violence have come down by 67 per cent in 2021 and the number of deaths of security personnel has also gone down by 60 per cent.

" The death of civilians has also come down by 83 per cent. From 2014 till date about 8000 youths of militant organizations have surrendered and returned to the mainstream," added Shah.

As for the Centre's development projects in Mizoram, the Union Home Minister said that 11 projects worth Rs 2500 crore are being launched in Moziram on Saturday which is a clear example of the Mizoram Government and the Union Government's dedication to the development of the State.

"The foundation stones of four new road projects have been laid for the all-round development of Mizoram. The road projects worth Rs 1200 crore will greatly boost the internal trade with Mizoram and the trade with Myanmar. It has been 36 years since Mizoram gained statehood. In 36 years Mizoram has made great progress among the small states in the country," said Shah.