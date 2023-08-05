Chittoor, Cuddapah: Angallu and Ponganur areas of Tamballapalle and Punganur constituencies of the joint Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh turned into a battleground on Friday as the activists of ruling YSRCP and TDP clashed with each other during TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu rally in the area.

Several YSRCP and TDP activists besides many police personnel were injured in the violent clashes as police resorted to lathicharge and teargas shelling to control the violent crowds. Sources said that the clashes broke out soon after the YSRCP activists tried stop Naidu's mega rally on the highway leading to Ponganur to protest against the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's remarks earlier in the day against Thamballepalle MLA P Dwarakanath Reddy.

Sources said that the YSRCP activists tried to tear the TDP flags in the rally triggering clashes and stone pelting between the two rival sides. In order to control the violent clashes, police personnel who were deployed in strength in the area resorted to lathicharge and tear gas shelling in order to disperse the crowds and prevent any untoward incident.

In the clashes between the two sides, several activists of both the ruling YSRCP and TDP were injured in the clashes even as many police personnel also received minor injuries in the incident, sources said. The TDP accused the state police of being partial in their action against the TDP workers. The opposition party also alleged that police denied permission to Naidu's rally in the area.

Videos of the clashes between the YSRCP and TDP activists and the subsequent police action are being widely being shared on the Internet. On Aug. 1, Naidu said that he is embarking on a 10-day tour covering 2500 km to visit key irrigation projects across Andhra Pradesh and interact with the affected people. “The people of Andhra Pradesh are deeply dissatisfied with the current regime's handling of irrigation issues, leading to severe water scarcity in the state.

“Under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, irrigation has come to a halt, causing significant losses for farmers and industries. The state is parched, and the people are struggling for water. The lack of vision and experience in managing the state is evident in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's approach,” Naidu said. “In contrast, the TDP's interlinking of rivers showed promising potential to resolve the water crisis. The people deserve a leader who can make practical decisions for a water-secure future. TDP will pave the way for a prosperous and water-secure future for our state,” he added.