Vinukonda: Tensions prevailed in Vinukonda area of Palnadu district in Andhra Paradesh after the workers of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP clashed with each other after a protest against a case of illegal mining against Telugu Desam Party leader GV Anjaneyu, sources said. Local sources said that the TDP activists had organized a protest rally against the case filed against Anjaneyu which they termed as “illegal”.

It is learnt that when the rally reached the RTC bus stand in Vinukonda, MLA of the ruling YSRCP Bolla Brahmanaidu confronted the protesters. Sources said that as soon as Brahmanaidu reached the spot, he got down from his vehicle and challenged the TDP leaders. It is learnt that Brahmanaidu told the TDP activists o be ready for discussion on the illegal soil excavation for which the accused TDP leader Anjaneyu had been booked.

But Telugu Desam Party activists, who got infuriated by the challenge, raised slogans against Bolla Brahmanaidu, sources said. The situation turned ugly with the acitivists from both the sides pelting stones at each other. As the situation turned tense, the police already deployed in the area in strength fired warning shots in the air to disperse the protesters.

Former Telugu Desam Party MLA GV Anjaneyu also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. There were no injuries to anybody at the time this report was being filed. It can be recalled that in Februyary this year also, clashes had broken out between the activists of ruling YSR Congress Party and opposition Telegu Desam Party in Gannavaram town of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.

The clashes had broken out during a protest by the opposition party leaders against the alleged attack by the YSRCP workers on the local TDP office in the area.