Madanapalle: In a shocking incident, a woman working as a college lecturer was stabbed to death allegedly by the relatives of her husband's second wife near Madanapalle area of Anamayya district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Police have arrested the brother of the man's second wife and two of his accomplices in the case and launched further investigation in the case.

The murder took place on Thursday evening in Madanapalle town of Annamaiya district. The slain has been identified as Rukhsana, 32, wife of Kadir Ahmed, a resident of Shivajinagar in Madanapalle town. On Thursday evening, while she was returning home from college on a two-wheeler, two youths from near Prashanth Nagar came on a two-wheeler and stopped her.

It is alleged that the accused threw pepper in Rukhsana's eyes and stabbed slit her throat leaving in a pool of blood on the road. By the time the passersby reached the spot to rescue her, Rukhsana had died while the accused had fled from the spot. In the meantime, a team of police led by SP Gangadhar Rao, DSP Keshappa, CIs Muralikrishna, and Mahbubbasha rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

In the subsequent police raids, the team detained the accused Suleman, and his friends Ahmed and Parezhan for questioning in the case. A police official said that the brother of Kadir's 2nd wife carried out the murder under a well planned conspiracy to eliminate the victim to “save” the marriage of his sister with Kadir.

Kadir Ahmed, a resident of Shivajinagar in Madanapalle town, who works as a duty operator at the Vempalle electricity sub-station, got married to Ruksana from BKpalle in Madanapalle less than six years ago. It is learnt that after three years of marriage, she did not have any children, so with her permission, Kadir Ahmed married Ayesha from Apparaotota in Madanapalle town for the second time.

About 18 months ago, the first wife Ruksana gave birth to a baby girl after which Kadir had been staying her her to take care of the mother and child which however triggered a dispute between Rukhsana and Ayesha. It is said that Ayesha went to Ruksana's house with her family members and argued that her husband was not coming to her because of Ruksana and that he had married her without telling her about the first wife.

Ayesha also complained to the police against her husband, Ruksana, and their family members who she said cheated on her and married her while she was still with his first wife. A case is going on in the court. The family of Rukhsana alleged that the family members of Ayesha including her brother had been going to the college where Ruksana works and conducting a recce as part of their nefarious designs.

Ruksana had complained to the second town police on Feb. 1 this year in this regard, but to no avail. Her family alleged. Ruksana's father Mohammad Ali and sister Mastani, who came to know about the murder from the locals, accused the local police of negligence. DSP Keshappa said that Ayesha's brother Suleman, and his friends Ahmed and Parezhan were detained within hours in the case.

Further investigation into the case is going on, he said.