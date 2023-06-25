Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) : In Bijauli village of Premnagar area of ​​the Jhansi district, a young man stabbed his wife with a knife for objecting to his alleged illegal relationship with his widowed sister-in-law. The incident took place on Friday. The woman was admitted to the hospital for treatment. During this, she died at 12 o'clock in the night. Before the incident, the accused husband had cut a chicken with the knife, cooked and fed it to his wife, police sources said.

He had also mixed drugs in the chicken dish. This made the wife unconscious. After this, the husband killed her, according to the police. The deceased's brother Dharmendra Raikwar said that his sister Rekha Raikwar (38) was married to Sanjeev Raikwar of Jhansi about 17 years ago. They have five children. Among them, there are 4 girls and one boy. Son is the youngest. Sanjeev does not do any work. He is also addicted to drinking alcohol.

On Friday afternoon, Sanjeev cut the chicken with a knife at home with his own hands. After this chicken dish was made. Mixing intoxicants in it, he fed Rekha and her five children. After some time, everyone fainted. After this, the knife with which he had cut the cock, he stabbed in Rekha's stomach with the same knife. After this, he absconded. After some time, when Anita, who lived near Rekha's house, went there for some work, she was stunned to see Rekha covered in blood.

Rekha was brought to Jhansi Medical College for treatment. She died there at night. Her brother Dharmendra said that she had to attend a wedding at his house in Baruasagar but she did not come. Rekha was not allowed to come to her maternal home by her husband. There used to be a dispute between the two regarding this matter as well.

Also, tension was there as Rekha was objecting to Sanjeev's relationship with his sister-in-law. Bijauli outpost in-charge Ashwani Dixit, who reached the spot, said that during interrogation it was found that Sanjeev Raikwar had two brothers. Some time ago, both the brothers lived together in Nagra with their families. Some time ago his brother had died.

After this, Sanjeev got into a relationship with his sister-in-law. Many times his wife had seen the misdeeds of her husband with her own eyes. Due to this, there was a dispute in the house. Later, Sanjeev built his own house in Rajgarh in the Bijauli Chowki area and started living with his family. Even after this, his relationship allegedly continued.