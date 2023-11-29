WHAT IF THE GOVERNMENT CHANGES BABUS ON TENTERHOOKS AHEAD OF ANDHRA PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Amaravati: With Andhra Pradesh assembly elections months away, certain babus in the current YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration overlooking the cases against opposition leaders are spending sleepless nights over their fate if the YSRCP government is ousted in the assembly elections, sources said. Reliable sources said that the babus who have been at the forefront of action in the cases registered against the opposition leaders are wondering what will happen to them if the government changes in the next election.

The officials who have filed illegal cases against the opposition leaders and have mentally and physically harassed them, are worrying over their fate if there is a change of guard in the Andhra Pradesh government in the upcoming assembly elections, added the sources. Sources said that many officers investigating the cases invoked against the opposition leaders including cases related to liquor sale, mining, land grab, corruption among others are sharing their worries in private discussions.

Many such officers have been talking rudely with their fellow officers, added the sources. The opposition leaders have accused the incumbent YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of implicating them in false cases as part of political vendetta. They said that it has opened an evil tradition that if the government wants to file a case, it does not need a reason.

Experts said that in the next election, if the popular verdict comes against the current government and another party comes to power, and if they too whip up cases on Jagan's path, the officials at the forefront investigating the cases are bound to be worried as they will be the first casualty. Conspicuous among such officers include a particular officer who appeared at Jagan's side immediately after the election results were announced in the 2019 assembly election and has been calling the shots at the CMO since then.

Another officer who previously caused a stir in the CMO and faced strong opposition from his fellow officers is also included besides another babu who was accused in an alleged embezzlement case and hails from a neighbouring state and managed a key department in the state after the Reddy came to power in the state.

Sources said that one of such officer who served as the chief secretary of three or four departments in the previous government, has defected and given “negative testimony in the false cases” filed against many people including former CM Chandrababu Naidu. "There is insecurity among most of the IAS officers.