Annamayya(Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a tomato farmer was allegedly murdered on the suspicion that he had money from the sale of tomatoes in Annamaiya district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. where thugs attacked and killed a farmer. According to Rural CI Satyanarayana, the murder took place on Tuesday night.

The slain farmer has been identified as Narem Rajasekhar Reddy (62), a tomato farmer of Madanapalle mandal Bodimalladinne village. Rural CI Satyanarayana said that Reddy was staying in an agricultural field far away from the village. On Tuesday night, while he was going to the village to deliver milk, unidentified assailants, intercepted him and tied him to a pine tree.

Also read: Burglars decamp with 1 kg tomatoes along with cash and jewelry from locked house in Telangana's Nizamabad

Police said that the assailants tied his hands and legs with silk thread, tied towels around his neck and suffocated him to death. It is said the assailants had first gone to the farm on the pretext of buying tomatoes. At the farm, Reddy's wife Jyoti told them that he had left for the village. Police said that Reddy had recently harvested tomatoes from his farm and sold them in the Angallu market.

On Tuesday also, Reddy had sent 70 crates of tomatoes to the market. Police suspect that the assailants had come to rob Reddy of the money fetched by the tomato produce. Rajasekhar Reddy is survived by wife Jyoti and two daughters Bindu and Kirti. Both of them are married and reside in Bangalore. DSP Keshappa, CI Satyanarayana, SI Venkatesh and Sudhakar reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.