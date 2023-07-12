Nizamabad: Amid skyrocketing prices of tomatoes across the country, burglars too are leaving no chance to lay their hands on the rare veggie. Burglars have stolen a kilogram of tomatoes along with some jewelry from a house in Nizamabad district of Telangana, sources said. It is learnt that the burglary took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Local sources said that the burglars broke into a locked house of one Rafi, in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district on Monday night. After barging inside the house, tomatoes weighing one kilogram stored in the fridge were taken away along with cash and jewelry, sources said. According to the local sources, the family of Rafi, a municipal employee of Gouds colony in the town, locked the house on Monday evening and went to the relatives' house in Siddipet.

When Rafi returned in the morning, the lock of the house was broken taking Rafi by panic. As Rafi went inside, he saw that Rs 1.28 lakh in cash and 12 tulas of gold ornaments in the locker had been looted from the house. On further checking whether any more valuables had been taken, Rafi realized that a kilo of tomatoes stored in the fridge had also been taken away by the burglars.

The victim, Rafi, lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday. Following the complaint, a team of police along with the forensic experts rushed to the spot to probe the case. The burglary of tomatoes has left the locals startled.