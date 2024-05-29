ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: ED Raids Mining Locations in Bhola Drugs Case Related Probe

author img

By PTI

Published : May 29, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

ED raids in Punjab targeted locations associated with a narcotics-related money laundering case involving prime accused Jagdish Singh alias Bhola. The searches revealed illegal mining operations on land previously confiscated by the ED in connection with the Bhola drug case.

Punjab: ED Raids Mining Locations in Bhola Drugs Case Related Probe
Representational Image (ANI Photo)

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab as part of a narcotics-linked money laundering case involving prime accused Jagdish Singh alias Bhola, official sources said. A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being searched after it was found that "illegal" mining was being done on a land that was earlier attached by the ED in the Bhola case, the sources said.

Some of the accused in this alleged illegal mining case include Nasibchand and Shree Ram crushers, the sources said. About Rs 3 crore cash has been seized till now during the searches, they said. The drugs money laundering case pertains to a multi-crore synthetic narcotics racket that was unearthed during 2013-14 in Punjab.

The ED case was booked on the basis of FIRs filed by Punjab Police. The case is commonly know as the Bhola drug case to identify the alleged "kingpin", wrestler-turned-policeman-turned-"drug mafia" Jagdish Singh alias Bhola. Bhola was arrested by the ED in January 2014 and the case is currently in trial before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Punjab.

TAGGED:

ED RAIDS IN BHOLA DRUG CASEILLEGAL MINING IN PUNJABED RAIDS IN RUPNAGARPUNJAB BHOLA DRUG CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.