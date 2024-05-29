ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kareena-Karisma Jet off for Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash, Rashmika Makes Fans' Day - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 29, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport heading to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Europe. Rashmika Mandanna to jets off from Mumbai in style but not before making her fans' day by obliging them with pictures.

Rashmika Mandanna, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor (ANI)

Kareena-Karisma Jet off for Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash, Rashmika Makes Fans' Day - Watch (ANI)

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were seen at Mumbai airport on May 29 as they flew off stylishly. The Kapoor sisters are reportedly off to Europe to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Kareena, on Wednesday morning, sported a comfortable denim and a white t-shirt at the airport. She added a white and blue shirt to her look, showing that the open-shirt style is effortless depending on the occasion. With her hair tied up and cool shades, Kareena nailed the look.

Karisma Kapoor, known for her fashion sense, rocked an all-black ensemble with a blue blazer, cap, and cool shades, blending comfort and style.

Rashmika Mandanna opted for a beige sweatshirt suit and interacted with the paparazzi and fans before her flight.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration, aboard a luxury cruise starting in Italy and ending in France on June 1, will be attended by Bollywood stars and global personalities.

The pre-wedding invitation, with the theme "La Vite E Un Viaggio" meaning "life is a journey," has gone viral on social media. Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni with his wife, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were also seen at the Mumbai airport heading to the event. Around 300 VIP guests from around the world have been invited.

TAGGED:

CELEBS SPOTTEDANANT RADHIKA PRE WEDDING BASHAMBANI PRE WEDDING CRUISE BASHKAREENA RASHMIKA SPOTTED

