T20 World Cup 2024 | Team India Starts Training In New York, Hardik Pandya Joins Teammates

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team has started their training for the T20 World Cup commencing on June 2 in the USA and West Indies, in New York, on Tuesday local time. The mega event will start with the game between hosts USA and Canada.

Hardik Pandya, who had one of the worst IPL campaigns as a skipper with his team Mumbai Indian finishing in the bottom, has joined the national side in New York. He was spotted among the Men in Blue during the practise session.

The first batch of the Indian players includes captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The lot will undergo a rigorous training regime as part of their preparations for the marquee tournament.

The cricketers posted some pictures from the training session on social media, offering the fans a sneak peek.

Jasprit Bumrah shared a couple of pictures on his social media handle where the players are seen jogging and showing the team’s efforts to get into peak condition before the start of the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav posted a few images from the first training session in New York.

Pandya who is yet to find his form with the bat shared some pics on his social media handle, captioning it with, "on national duty."

Rohit and Co. are placed in Group A along with Ireland, Canada, arch-rivals Pakistan and hosts co-hosts USA. The team will start their campaign with the fixture against Ireland on June 5. Before that, India will lock horns against Bangladesh on June 1 in a warm-up game.

The Indian team will be keen to shrug off their disappointment from the previous edition, where they were knocked out in the semifinal by England with a 10-wicket defeat. India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win is their sole trophy run in the ICC events of the shortest format. The team's next ICC silverwares came from the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.