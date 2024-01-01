Prakasam: In a horrific road accident, which took place in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on New Year Day, three people were killed after the fuel tank of a SUV caught fire setting the vehicle ablaze, official sources said. It is learnt that the accident took place near Chetticharla in Baystawaripet mandal of Prakasam district during New Year celebrations.

An official said that a motorcycle collided with a Bolero near Chetticharla in Baystawaripet mandal. As a result of the collision, the petrol tank of the Bolero vehicle burst into flames due to which the vehicle caught fire. In the horrific road accident, three people were killed. The accident took place while the victims were returning from Papaipalli and traveling towards Giddalur after New Year celebrations.

The deceased have been identified as Pikkali Rahul (21), Nallabotula Pawan (21) and Gujjula Srinivas (20), all residents of Papaipally. Pertinently, the mishap comes on a day when six persons were killed and another was injured after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a road divider in Jamshedpur district of Jharkhand on New Year Day on Monday Jan 1.

It is learnt that the the travelers hailing from Adityapur area under RIT police station limits had gone out for picnic in a car when it went out of control and overturned near Bistupur Circuit House roundabout leading to the fatal road accident. Sources said that five persons were killed on the spot in the horrific car accident while one person died in the hospital during treatment.