Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Nine persons were killed in two separate road accidents reported from Annamayya and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. According to official sources, a thorough investigation into both accidents is on. At least five people, including three women were killed, and 11 others were injured when a Toofan vehicle collided with a truck near Matampalle village in KV Palle mandal of Annamayya district. According to the police, the accident occurred when a group of devotees from the Belgavi district of Karnataka were returning home after 'darshan' at Tirumala temple at Tirupati. As many as 16 people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Shobha (36), Ambika (14), driver Hanumanthu (45), Mananda (35) and Hanumanth (38). Eleven others were also injured in the accident. They were admitted to a hospital. Four persons, including a woman, were killed in another accident in Chittoor district. The accident occurred near Tellagundalapalli in Thavanampalle mandal when an ambulance rammed into a milk van parked on the road.

The patient, who was being brought from Bengaluru to RIMS Hospital at Tirupati, and three others were travelling with him in the ambulance, were killed. The deceased were natives of Odisha. Patient Umsesh Chandra Sahu (46) was also killed in the tragedy. The other deceased were identified as Trilokchand Naik (63), Rashmita Sahu (45), and Vijaya Naik (56).

