Sirohi (Rajasthan): Over three dozen people were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck (trailer) in Rajasthan's Sirohi on Friday morning. Among the injured, the condition of 18 people was stated to be critical. Local people said that the bus was moving at a high speed and hit the truck from behind.

Sources in the police said that a private bus from Maharashtra's Pune was on its way to Pokhran in Rajasthan. Altogether 70 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus. The impact of the collision was so powerful that the front portion of the bus was completely damaged. Passengers sitting in the driver's cabin were thrown out of the bus. The driver of the bus and others sitting inside the cabin sustained fractures in their legs.

The accident happened in the early hours of Friday in the Bahrighata area under Kotwali police station limits in the district. The accident occurred on the outskirts of Sirohi town. On receiving the information, a police team was sent to the accident site.

Sub-Inspector Puraram said that a private travel agency bus from Pune was on its way to Pokhran in Rajasthan. Around 70 people were travelling in the ill-fated bus. "The bus collided with a trailer near the Hanumanji temple on the outskirts of Sirohi town," the SI added. The chaotic situation was prevailing at the accident site.

Several critically injured passengers were screaming. The police with the help of local people shifted the injured to the district hospital. All the injured passengers were residents of Jodhpur. The injured have been identified as Rahul, Manaram, Gorkha Ram, Gamer Singh, Nagda Ram, Uma Ram, Khetaram, Tejaram, Ashu, Dhanaram, Ramu Ram, Nakhat Singh, Kishore, Bhom Singh, Laxman Singh, Baburam and two others whose identity was not known, police sources said.