RAJASTHAN FOUR KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): At least four people were killed when a container collided with a tractor head-on in the wee hours of Tuesday in the Kaithwara area of Deeg district of Rajasthan, police said.

According to a senior police official, three persons, who were riding on a two-wheeler, also came under the grip of the container. A man, who was riding the scooter, his wife, and his sister-in-law died on the spot. "The driver of the tractor, who was also injured, also succumbed to his injuries during treatment. We have recovered all four bodies and currently, they are being kept at the Sikri hospital," he said.

Police said that the bodies will be handed over to the kin of the deceased after post-mortem. Kaithwada police station in-charge Kamaruddin said that a container and a tractor collided between villages Jhejpuri and Jajamka in the wee hours of Tuesday. "The container was coming from Kaithwara, while the tractor was coming on Pasopa when the mishap took place," said Kamaruddin.

The deceased tractor driver was identified as Anish Meo. The three other deceased hailed from the Salamba village in the Nuh district of Haryana. "The driver of the container has also been injured and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital," he added. Police said that they have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard.

