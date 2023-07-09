Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) : Lady Reserve Inspector Swarnalatha and armed reserve (AR) constable Hema Sundar, who were accused of snatching cash from a currency exchange gang, have been suspended as part of disciplinary measures, the police department said. Swarnalatha, who is A4 in this case, has applied for bail and it is reported that her plea will come up for hearing on Monday.

The court remanded RI Swarnalatha, constable Hema Sundar, home guard V Srinu and Suri Babu, who acted as mediators, till 21st July in the case of threatening, cheating and taking money in the currency exchange case in Visakhapatnam. They were shifted to Visakha Central Jail on Saturday. Swarnalata was kept in the barracks along with the regular women prisoners.

Home guard Srinu key player

As per the police sources, home guard Srinu, who has been working in the special branch-2, has play a key role in the money exchange deal. Srinu has an acquaintance with Suri Babu, who is stated to be a follower of a Jana Sena party leader from Arilova. Several allegations were levelled against Srinu when he previously worked in Gajuwaka and 2nd Town police stations, sources said.

Swarnalatha, who was the RI of the Home Guards at the time of the money exchange deal, has been found not attending to her duties properly. Swarnalatha was trying for acting opportunities in a movie being produced by the Jana Sena leader with whom constable Srinu has close association. The entire case flared up after two retired Navy officials complained to the top cops that RI Swarnalatha and her team snatched currency notes from their money exchange agent.