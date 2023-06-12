Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi found himself in a brief predicament on Monday when he was detained by Chinese Border Police at Beijing Airport The incident occurred as Messi arrived in the country with his team for a friendly game Security personnel halted him momentarily due to passport issues which caused a minor delay in his entryReports suggest that the 35yearold had not applied for a visa before his visit leading to complications It was revealed that Messi was travelling with his Spanish passport instead of his Argentinian one which did not have a Chinese visa Local media sources shed light on the matter explaining that the delay in Messi s visa was a consequence of this discrepancyFortunately after approximately 30 minutes the situation was resolved and Messi was able to leave the airport without further incident A video clip shared on social media captured the World Cupwinning captain surrounded by several police officers passport in hand engaged in conversation with his colleaguesThe upcoming match for Argentina is against Australia and it will take place at the recently constructed Workers Stadium in the Chinese capital on June 15 This visit marks Messi s seventh time in Beijing showcasing the enduring bond between the football star and the cityIn other news Lionel Messi s highly anticipated move to Major League Soccer MLS club Inter Miami is on the horizon This comes after his contract with Paris SaintGermain ended last month Following numerous rumours linking him to a sensational return to his boyhood club FC Barcelona Messi has chosen to embark on a new chapter in his career in the United States He will be joining David Beckham s Miamibased franchiseIn a statement Messi expressed his decision stating I made the decision that I m going to go to Miami I still haven t closed it 100 I m still missing a few things but we decided to go ahead If Barcelona didn t work out I wanted to leave Europe get out of the spotlight and think more about my family After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca it was time to go to the US league to experience football in a different way and enjoy the daytoday Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to want to win and to always do things well But with more peace of mind Also read SRK leaves Lionel Messi Elon Musk and others behind to top Most Influential People In The World List