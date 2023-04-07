SRK LEAVES LIONEL MESSI ELON MUSK AND OTHERS BEHIND TO TOP MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN THE WORLD LIST

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is having a spectacular year in 2023. With Pathaan's worldwide success, the actor has once again created a name for himself after being announced as the winner of Time magazine's 2023 Time100 reader poll, which ranks the world's most influential people. The poll included a number of well-known figures from around the world, like as Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh, athlete Serena Williams, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, but Shah Rukh Khan ranked number 1 on the list.

According to a publication, over 1.2 million votes were cast in the poll with Shah Rukh receiving the highest number with 4 percent in his kitty. The second spot went to Iranian women with 3% of the votes for protesting against the Islamic regime in their country. Number 3 went to healthcare workers, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came in at number 4, followed by Lionel Messi at number 5. On April 13, the magazine's editors will reportedly reveal their choices for the 2023 TIME100 list.

Shah Rukh Khan has had a great 2023 after the worldwide success of Pathaan, which has so far made over Rs 1,050 crore. The movie was released in January starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside SRK. Salman Khan made a spectacular cameo in Pathaan as well. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Salman's Tiger 3 in his Pathaan avatar following the film's enormous success. The pair will then reunite on the big screen for the biggest film in Bollywood history, Tiger vs Pathaan.