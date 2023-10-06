Hangzhou: The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team thrashed Japan in the finals of the Asian Games with a scoreline of 5-1, to clinch a gold medal. With another medal added to the tally, the Indian contingent now has 95 medals.

Manpreet Singh ensured a solid start for the Indian side as he struck one in the back of the net by unleashing a reverse hit. The umpire checked for the obstruction on the goal but it stood legitimate and the Indians were leading by 1-0. The next goal came when a penalty corner was converted by Harmanpreet as he stretched India's lead to two with a fiery drag flick. Amit Rohidas was the next to step up to the occasion as he converted another penalty corner and India was advancing towards gold with a score of 3-0.

Abhishek stepped up to the occasion for India with nine minutes to go for the final hooter while Tanaka Seren pulled one back for Japan. Harmanpreet hammered the final nail in the coffin scoring the fifth goal and India clinched the gold with a scoreline of 5-1 in the final of the Asian Games.