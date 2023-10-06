Hangzhou: Kiran Bishnoi and Aman Sehrawat won bronze medals for India in the wrestling helping them to cross the mark of total 90 medals. First up, Indian wrestler Kiran delivered a solid performance as she clinched a bronze medal by outplaying Mongolia's Ariunjargal Ganbat by 3-0 in the women's freestyle 76kg category bout of the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Friday. Indian grappler kicked off the bout brilliantly she pushed her opponent out of bounds. The pair were locked in battle and Ganbat escaped from a thigh hold but Kiran instantly pinned down her Mongolian opponent.

Kiran went back to the defence but lost some points while doing that. The Mongolian scripted a quick reversal out of a difficult position as she executed a takedown on the Indian to add two points to her score. However, Kiran quickly returned the favor by performing her own takedown and also pushed her opponents out of bounds once again. The Indian managed to display a stellar performance to win the bout amd won the game by 6-3.