Hangzhou: India’s Jyoti Surekha Vennam won gold by beating South Korea's Chaewon So 149-145 in the archery women’s individual compound event to give India its 23rd gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday.

This is India's record 10th medal in archery, the country's best-ever performance at the Asian Games. In the Incheon edition in 2014, India won one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.