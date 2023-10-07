Asian Games: Jyoti Vennam bags gold in archery compound women's individual event
Asian Games: Jyoti Vennam bags gold in archery compound women's individual event
Hangzhou: India’s Jyoti Surekha Vennam won gold by beating South Korea's Chaewon So 149-145 in the archery women’s individual compound event to give India its 23rd gold at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Saturday.
Compound Archer No. 1 Jyoti Surekha Vennam wins gold after defeating Korea with a score of 149-145 at the Asian Games 2023
With this, Jyothi has won a total of 3 Gold at Asian Games
Super proud of you, champ!! Keep Shining🌟#Cheer4India#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/SmvgAj8NZn
This is India's record 10th medal in archery, the country's best-ever performance at the Asian Games. In the Incheon edition in 2014, India won one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.
