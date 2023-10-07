Asian Games: Ojas Deotale clinches gold in archery men's individual compound; Abhishek Verma settles on silver
Hangzhou: Indian archer Ojas Deotale clinched gold defeating compatriot Abhishek Verma 148-147 in the gold medal match, who had to settle on silver in the men's individual compound event at the Asian Games here on Saturday.
🇮🇳 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘🥇🥈— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023
🏹Compound Archers Pravin Ojas Deotale (#KheloIndiaAthlete) and @archer_abhishek win the GOLD🥇 and SILVER 🥈respectively at the #AsianGames2022. 🤩🥳
This is the 8th and 9th medal for India and the 6th Gold medal in Compound Archery 🤩
🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/BYFcQmSl5k
