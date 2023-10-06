Hangzhou (China): India settled for silver in the ongoing Asian Games here on Friday as they were beaten by South Korea in the gold medal match. The Korean team were precise right from the start and their excellent gameplay fetched them a reward in the form of gold at the ongoing Asian Games. They hit all the arrows on the bulls-eye while Dhiraj hit only eight in the first set. As a result, Korea bagged two points and took a lead of 2-0.

The second set saw a thrilling contest between both sides as the set scores were tied at 57-57 and the scoreline was now 3-1 in the favour of the Koreans. They were racing ahead in the contest while the pressure to roar back in the match was piling up on Indian archers. Further, they dropped three points in the first three attempts of the third set and their opponents displayed another fine performance which sealed the deal.