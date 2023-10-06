Asian Games: India beat Bangladesh in Semis of Archery Men's Recurve Team event; ensures podium finish
Hangzhou: India beat Bangladesh in Semis of Men's Recurve Team event. They won five sets as compared to three from their opponents and booked a berth in the final against South Korea. The trio of Atanu Das, Dheeraj and Shridhar emerged triumphant in the semi-final.
