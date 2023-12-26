YEAR ENDER 2023 MILESTONE MASTERS OF YOUNG INDIA SHAPED CRICKET THIS YEAR

Hyderabad: It was a year of imminent departures, youthful arrivals and seamless transition for Indian cricket. The youthful fervour, helmed by Shubman Gill as the fastest young gun to get to 2000 runs this season and fleshed out by the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh to name just a few of the brilliant performers, and you would have even a Rahul Dravid smiling for once.

Indeed, 2023 was a landmark year for Indian cricket, not just for the successful hosting of the World Cup but also for the emergence of a new generation of talented young players. These rising stars didn't just make a mark; they were the driving force behind the sport's evolution, injecting fresh energy and innovative approaches into the national team.

What was heartening was that the development of Indian cricket this year was not just about batting prodigies like Shubman Gill but also about the young brigade of feisty bowlers, both pacemakers and turners. Ravi Bishnoi, the boy with magic in leg spin comes instantly to mind as does Avesh Khan, who was last seen bowling his heart out in South Africa.

Gill’s vertical rise into the echelons of cricket shows how well Rahul Dravid’s grassroots efforts are finally filling the team and its benches, the last being exceptionally over-populated these days, giving selectors a problem of plenty. Already the post-World Cup tour of the Men has seen many of the young IPL performers trying out their bats and run-ups in preparation for next year’s T20 World Cup.

The skills of these men in their 20s are multifarious and it is not just about talent. There is a mind that works alongside, a demeanour that is fearless and a determination that has added meticulousness to the journeys – some of them being from being offered a sweeper’s job to becoming an overnight sensation with five sixes in one over, and selling 'golgappas' for a living and staying on the streets of Mumbai to finally wearing the blues.

Let’s start from the top. At just 24, Gill has established himself as India's most reliable opener. He has already been chose as the captain of Gujarat Titans after Hardik Pandya left for Mumbai Indians.

A bewitching stroke-maker to watch, he is textbook correct like Sachin Tendulkar, aggressive but grounded, and he comes with remarkable composure under pressure. Though he was somewhat gobbled up by the big moment during the World Cup, one saw him rack up impressive scores throughout the year. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he made a staggering 896 runs for the Gujarat Titans, showcasing his ability to thrive on the big stage.

The only one among the youth brigade to make most runs in a calendar year at 1,584, Gill is not just handsome in looks but also in the way he builds up scores with finesse and calmness that is perceived to be the companion of age. His fearless batting and strategic game-planning earned him a coveted spot in the World Cup squad. His crucial 84-run knock against Sri Lanka proved his mettle at the highest level. Gill's rise signifies a shift towards aggressive opening play, a departure from the cautious approach of previous generations.

Happy to note that Gill is not alone or just one brilliant son of the soil. Let’s get to the amazing quick gun Rinku Singh, who famously turned down the job of a sweeper to storm into public imagination with his five sixes in an IPL over to give his dreams the wings they needed to fly. Then there is Yashasvi, who blew away his financial struggles to emerge on the world stage with his stunning 124 runs off just 62 deliveries against Mumbai Indians, in what turned out to be a rollicking 42nd match of the IPL season this year.

These young talents aren't just about statistics and highlights; they represent a shift in the very mindset of Indian cricket. They are fearless, aggressive, and unafraid to take risks. They prioritize innovation over tradition and adaptability over orthodoxy. This change in approach is evident in their proactive batting.

Gone are the days of cautious starts and waiting for the bowlers to make mistakes. These young guns attack from the get-go, utilizing the powerplay effectively and aiming for quick runs. Rinku Singh’s audacious strokeplay and Gill's calculated aggression are prime examples of this new batting philosophy.

The unconventional bowling adds to the shimmer. The days of predictable spin and monotonous seam bowling are fading. Ravi Bishnoi's mystery spin and Umran Malik's raw pace are testaments to a new era of bowling that prioritizes unpredictability and wicket-taking. These young bowlers are unafraid to experiment and challenge conventional wisdom.

This generation of players is acutely aware of the evolving nature of the game and adapts to different formats and situations with ease. Gill's success in both T20 and ODI formats, and Bishnoi's impactful bowling across tournaments, showcase their ability to adjust to the demands of different formats.

These young players possess remarkable mental strength, staying calm under pressure and performing when it matters most. Gill's crucial knocks in the World Cup and Ishan Kishan's anchoring innings in the IPL playoffs are testaments to their ability to handle high-pressure situations. Which brings us to the future prospects of Indian cricket. These young players aren't just the present of Indian cricket; they are its future too. Their success has paved the way for a generation of fearless cricketers, who are unafraid to rewrite the rulebook. This change in mindset will not only benefit the Indian team but also inspire young players across the nation to embrace a more aggressive and innovative approach to the game.

Not that challenges and opportunities do not exist in close measure. While this new generation is full of promise, it also faces challenges. Balancing aggression with consistency, handling the immense pressure of playing for India, and navigating the demands of a packed cricketing calendar will be crucial for their long-term success. However, with the right guidance and support, these young talents have the potential to revolutionize Indian cricket and redefine the sport for years to come.

Now that head coach Rahul Dravid has managed to shed the World Cup agony and accepted BCCI’s offer to be the T20 coach for the World Cup, things are going in the right direction.

All said the year 2023 witnessed the rise of a new generation of Indian cricketers who not only made a mark but also reshaped the sport. Their fearless attitude, innovative approach and mental fortitude have redefined the national team and set the stage for big gains at summit tournaments.