Hyderabad: Indian athletes displayed exceptional skills, grit, perseverance, and determination to itch a new chapter in the sporting history of India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The Indian contingent achieved new heights with a record-breaking medal tally, leaving to everyone's colossal expectations and setting the stage for what lies ahead of them on the global stage.

India embarked their journey at the 19th edition of the Asian Games fueled by huge expectations and ambition and they didn't disappoint. The Indian contingent had an encouraging start and finished the competition with a remarkable surge in medal count. This monumental achievement not only spotlighted the prowess of Indian athletes but also asked the globe to notice their talent, cementing India's position in the sporting arena. Notably, many athletes from the country are taking sports as a profession, taking inspiration from Indian athletes and achievements in Hangzhou.

The narrative of India's journey in the Asian Games, is a story of unwavering commitments, sacrifices, and relentless pursuit of improvement at the global stage. From the modest beginning of the competition, securing the second position in the medal tally with 15 gold, 16 silver, and 20 bronze medals, India's evolution to a staggering tally of 107 medals in 2023 is nothing short of extraordinary.

It was a memorable moment as India surpassed the 100-medal mark for the first time in the Asian Games, eclipsing the previous best of 70 medals in Jakarta 2018. This triumph is the testament of the hard work and dedication of the athletes and support staff. Notably, India boasted the largest contingent, comprising 655 members, finishing in an impressive fourth place behind powerhouses China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

The Asian Games in Hangzhou witnessed moments of sheer brilliance. Indian athletes touched the pinnacle of excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the continent's sporting landscape. Notable achievements include:

Archery Gold (9 medals - 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze): India dominated the compound archery event as the nation clinched all five gold medals on offer. The duo of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won a historical first gold in the compound archery mixed team for India at the Asian Games. Jyothi Vennam also striked two gold medals including the team and individual compound event while Ojas and Abhishek Verma won gold and a silver medal respectively, demonstrating India's prowess in this discipline.

Boxing 5 medals - 1 Silver, 4 Bronze):

Indian boxers also proved their mettle, securing five medals including a silver medal of Olympic medalist Lovalina Borgohain in the Women's 75 kg category. Nikhat Zareen, Preeti, Narender, and Parveen Hooda grabbed bronze accolades, contributing to the medal tally in various categories.

Badminton (3 medals - 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze):

Indian fans had hopes from India's star shuttler PV Sindhu, who was returning to the court after the injury, but she couldn’t even qualify for the knockouts. However, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a gold medal, and HS Prannoy won bronze while men's team clinched the silver.

Hockey (2 medals - 1 Gold, 1 Bronze):

The Indian men's hockey team finished the unfinished task of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, and went one step forward, winning a gold for the fourth time in history. The 'Women in Blue' secured bronze after defeating defending champions Japan. Notably, India women's hockey team secured silver in the previous edition, losing to Republic of China in semi-final.

Kabaddi (2 Gold medals):

The women’s Kabaddi team went one step forward from the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games to bag gold defeating Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a nail-biting final. Even the men’s Kabaddi team regained their pride of place, maintaining their dominance in the sport. The Pawan Sehrawat-led side took their revenge with Iran, proving that when it comes to kabaddi, India remains unbeatable.

Shooting (22 medals - 7 Gold, 9 Silver, 6 Bronze):

With 22 medals including seven golds, nine silvers, and six bronzes, the Indian shooting contingent played a vital role in India's success story. It was the best-ever Asian Games for the India 33-member shooting brigade, showcasing the depth of talent in Indian shooting.

Track and Field Brilliance {Athletics} (29 medals - 6 Gold, 14 Silver, 9 Bronze)

The track and field athletes earned 29 medals for India. Parul Chaudhary registered a sensational gold medal in the women's 5000m steeplechase and then Kishore Kumar Jena's astonishing 86.77m throw to win the silver in the Javelin event which momentarily transcended Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who eventually won the gold medal.

Unexpected Surprises

Indian contingent also stunned everyone in many other events including Anush Agarwalla's first-ever bronze medal in Equestrian Individual Dressage and then Hriday, Divyakriti and Sudipti and Anush’s golden run in Team Dressage Equestrian. Indian women athletes even starred in the women's table tennis team's bronze. Canoers Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam's historic bronze in the men's double 1000m, and Ram Baboo and Manju Rani's third-place finish in the mixed 35 km race walk were all testaments to the resilience and spirit of Indian athletes.

India's both, men's and women's Roller Skating teams won two medals in 3000m Relay Team events. India Women's Regu Team and Men's Bridge Team also bagged Bronze and Silver medals respectively. Notably, Aditi Ashok finished with a silver medal in the women's individual category to become the first Indian woman to win a Golf medal at the Asian Games.

The Centre and its dynamic leadership have provided a lot of support to these athletes for their training and preparations, providing a vision, and playing a vital role in nurturing the nation’s sporting talent and their remarkable achievements.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's efforts and understanding of the importance and requirements of youth in the realm of sports have paved the way for the country's meteoric rise on the global stage. The introduction of the Khelo India program or the National Games has also given athletes across the country come together, perform, and showcase their talent.

This 2023 Asian Games was not only about medal tally but it gives the promise for a better future in the sporting arena. India's athletes have proven that they cannot only compete but can beat the best in the world, setting greater heights for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics with newfound confidence and determination.