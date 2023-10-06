Hyderabad: The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss against Pakistan and chose to field first in the second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Notably, Pakistan lost their both warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They will be looking to get back on track with a win against the Netherlands in the campaign opener. While the Netherlands will try to go big and win their first match of the tournament.