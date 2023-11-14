WORLD CUP 2023 KANE WILLIAMSON IS KEEN ON TAKING MORE RISKS OPINES SUNIL GAVASKAR

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has opined that New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is willing to take more risks as compared to the 2019 World Cup edition while sharing his thoughts on his performance in the previous edition.

Kane Williamson has smashed three half-centuries so far in the marquee tournament after recovering from an injury and being part of international action after a long time. Also, he has been in good touch in the competition and many former cricketers have praised Kane Williamson for his exploits. Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed himself regarding Kane Williamson's batting saying he is being more aggressive in the 2019 World Cup edition.

"Six runs an over is a good scoring rate by any standard, so he (Kane Williamson) will look to do that. When the boundary ball comes along, he will hit the boundary ball, so we've seen his willingness to take more risks. We haven't seen that side of Kane Williamson maybe in 2019, but here, we have seen him take the aerial route. He got out on a shot for a 100 the other day; he got out on 95, but that's because he had taken the aerial route, and he will probably look to do that against Kuldeep Yadav as well," 74-year-old Gavaskar, a veteran of 125 Tests, told Star Sports.

Kudeep Yadav has played a key role for the Indian side taking 14 wickets from nine matches so far. The spinner can play a crucial role in India's matches and he will be a key factor for Rohit and Co. in the semifinal as well. Gavaskar remarked that Williamson can handle Kuldeep very well.