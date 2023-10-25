Delhi: Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest century of the ODI World Cup history against the Netherlands at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

Glenn Maxwell scored a blistering ton in just 40 balls with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 240.90 smashing nine fours and eight sixes in an innings.

The historic moment came in the 49th over of Australia's innings. The 35-year-old muscled a chest-high full toss bowled by Bas de Leede and deposited it over fine leg for a maximum to record the fastest ton in the history of the ODI World Cup.

With this inning, Maxwell didn’t just break the record, he smashed it, bettering the previous best, set by Aiden Markram against Sri Lanka in this tournament on October 7, by nine balls.

That previous effort by Markram also came in Delhi where he broke the record that had stood since Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball century against England in 2011.

Maxwell’s knock is also the fastest ever by an Australian in men's ODI cricket, and stands as the fourth fastest of all time, with AB de Villiers’ 31-ball ton against West Indies in 2015 still leading the way at Johannesburg.

Maxwell brought up his fifty from 27 balls and then destroyed the figures of every bowler, taking just 13 further deliveries to reach three figures.