The surface at Wankhede has been a batting paradise so far in the ongoing tournament with most of the batters scoring runs in plenty at the venue. India versus Sri Lanka games was also not an exception to the fact as India opener Shubman Gill, star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli, and 'local boy' Shreyas Iyer racked up fifties.

Referring to this information, Michael Vaughan took a dig at the former Indian opener highlighting his poor average at the venue. "So good to be at the Wankhede yesterday. The best batting surface in #India .. As a local boy @WasimJaffer14 averaged an astounding 7.75 in Test cricket at such an iconic cricket venue .. #Mumbai," Vaughan wrote in his post uploaded on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.