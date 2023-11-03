World Cup: Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Michael Vaughan while responding to his 'Wankhede' taunt
Published: 39 minutes ago
World Cup: Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Michael Vaughan while responding to his 'Wankhede' taunt
Published: 39 minutes ago
Mumbai: India played against Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday and they posted 357 runs on the scoreboard.
The surface at Wankhede has been a batting paradise so far in the ongoing tournament with most of the batters scoring runs in plenty at the venue. India versus Sri Lanka games was also not an exception to the fact as India opener Shubman Gill, star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli, and 'local boy' Shreyas Iyer racked up fifties.
Referring to this information, Michael Vaughan took a dig at the former Indian opener highlighting his poor average at the venue. "So good to be at the Wankhede yesterday. The best batting surface in #India .. As a local boy @WasimJaffer14 averaged an astounding 7.75 in Test cricket at such an iconic cricket venue .. #Mumbai," Vaughan wrote in his post uploaded on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Wasim Jaffer, who was known to be a run machine in the domestic circuit for his consistency responded in a befitting manner saying that he liked to face tough challenges.
"Yes Michael Wankhede is a batting paradise, too bad I missed out in the couple of Tests I played there. Could be because I preferred challenges. Like the challenge of scoring home & away Test 200s or FC 200s & 300s.. but you wouldn't know any of those feelings so nevermind," he wrote in the reply.
Jaffer has scored 1,944 runs in Test cricket so far with an average of 34.10 including five centuries. Further, he had scored a 200 in the West Indies as well as India. Jaffer is often involved in a hilarious banter with his compatriot Michael Vaughan as the two take a shot at each other.