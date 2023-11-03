Dream come true for Nepal and Oman; both teams book their berths in Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Hyderabad: Nepal and Oman have achieved what was once an elusive dream as both countries have qualified for the anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The Asia region qualifiers witnessed the semi-final clashes, where both nations emerged victorious, securing their places at the marquee tournament. The triumph of these underdog teams is nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster.
Oman's Aqib Ilyas emerged as the star of the match, taking four wickets for a mere ten runs against Bahrain. His exceptional performance played a pivotal role in limiting Bahrain to 106 runs. After the bowlers, it was the Oman openers, Kashyap Prajapati and Pratik Athavale, who started on a thrilling note, comfortably chasing down the target in under six overs.
Nepal's journey to victory was equally overpowering. Spinners Kushal Malla and Sandeep Lamichhane bowled their hearts out, holding the United Arab Emirates to a mere 134 runs. UAE batter Vriitya Aravind managed a half-century, but he found little support from his teammates. It was Nepal's opener, Aasif Sheikh, who etched his name in the winning cause with the unbeaten innings of 63 runs.
With their respective wins, Nepal and Oman now have etched their names among the elite, in the 2024 T20 World Cup. This grand event is set to be hosted in the West Indies and the United States of America. It's an emotional milestone for both teams, showcasing their growth and resilience in the world of cricket.
The T20 World Cup 2024 is the ninth edition of the tournament since its inception in 2007. It's set to be the largest edition to date, hosting 20 teams. The teams will be divided into five groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super 8s stage.
With 18 teams already securing qualification, the cricketing world is now awaiting to discover the final two contenders. The Africa Qualifiers, scheduled from November 22 to 30 in Namibia, will be the stage where the remaining dreams are either fulfilled or shattered. The final of the T20 World Cup 2024 is set for June 30, 2024.
