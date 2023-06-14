THE ASHES ENGLANDS BAZBALL APPROACH GETS ULTIMATE TEST AGAINST AUSTRALIA

Birmingham English cricket s Bazball revolution is about to get its ultimate test The Ashes the most famous test cricket series of them all is here once again and the five matches between England and Australia could be among the wildest since the first one was played in 1882Under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum whose nickname is Baz England has gone allout attack and won 12 of its last 17 tests Always chasing a win even at the risk of losing England has not been defeated in a series over the past year It s a remarkable turnaround in form for a national team which had won just one of its previous 17 tests before the StokesMcCullum partnership was formedIt has reached the stage where England s players will chase quick runs and fast wickets or adopt aggressive field placings whether they re playing a cricket minnow or the world champion In Australia they are taking on just that The newly crowned world test champion And the message from the Australians who beat India in the World Test Championship final at Lord s on Sunday Bring it onI said it initially when Bazball started that I m intrigued to see how it goes against our bowlers Australia batter Steve Smith said They ve obviously done well against some other attacks but they haven t come up against us yet It s been exciting to watch I ve enjoyed watching the way they ve played and the way they ve turned things around in the last 12 months but we ll wait and see how it comes off against usStokes who has played a central part in some of the most memorable matches in England s cricketing history has insisted there will be no backward step from the English just because they are playing the best test team in the world in the most storied test series in cricketRead Lionel Messi detained at Beijing Airport due to wrong passportAs captain I m not going to be chewing people out in press conferences or in the media for trying to play a big shot Stokes said in a column in The Players Tribune And behind the scenes you re not gonna get a slap on the wrist from me or Brendon McCullum about it The bottom line is everybody fails at some point so you might as well go out batting the way you want to That won t change just because it s the AshesIndeed Stokes said the Ashes is the best platform to showcase a style of play he hopes will become commonplace in cricket for its own good I really want boards across the world to get their heads around this which they seem to be having a hard time doing Stokes addedRather than fight against it we need to embrace it Yes we may lose a few talented players along the way but the best way to keep test cricket alive and at the pinnacle of the sport is to work harder to show players something that excites them and inspires them Starting Friday at Birmingham s Edgbaston ground which is known for its soccerstyle atmosphere the series will likely be much closer than the last when Australia as host demolished England 40 in 202122Winning margins included nine wickets first test Brisbane 275 runs second test Adelaide an innings and 14 runs third test Melbourne and 146 runs fifth test Hobart England drew the fourth test at Sydney thanks to its bowlers hanging on at 2709 in the second innings but it was a grim few months Down Under which led to a slew of dismissals in the coaching staff and higher up and ultimately a change in approach that led to the respective appointments of McCullum and Stokes James Anderson England s most successful bowler thinks it could be close Both teams are strong in all departments the 40yearold pacer said I can t really split the teamsENGLANDEngland s exciting batting lineup has been strengthened by the return from injury of wicketkeeperbatter Jonny Bairstow who replaces Ben Foakes and goes extremely deep since Moeen Ali has come out of retirement to cover for injured spinner Jack LeachThe bowling department has issues though Leach s absence is a huge blow given he has been England s goto spinner for some time as are injuries to quick bowlers Jofra Archer and Olly Stone There are question marks over the fitness of fellow pacers Ollie Robinson and the enduring Anderson Stuart Broad is unlikely to play every test at age 36 and there remains doubts over Stokes ability to bowl as well as bat given his recent ailmentsAUSTRALIAMeanwhile Australia s bowling resources could hardly be stronger with Scott Boland a revelation since his test debut in the last Ashes series adding to a stock of fast bowlers containing captain Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc and Josh HazlewoodHazlewood should be fit for the start of the Ashes despite a side injury sustained in the Indian Premier League but maybe there s no need to rush him back given Boland s form In Marnus Labuschagne and Smith Australia has two of the top three batters in the world test rankings and Travis Head appears able to play Bazball as well as England David Warner will hope to do better against Broad who dismissed the lefthanded opener seven times in 10 innings in the 2019 Ashes seriesHISTORYEngland and Australia first played each other in a test match in 1877 but the name of the most famous fixture in cricket dates to a mock newspaper obituary and cremation often thought to be a cricket bail after England lost at home to Australia in 1882 An impassioned rivalry between the countries and mostly goodnatured taunts between supporters has since kept the series relevant even at a time when test cricket is losing prominence to Twenty20 franchise tournamentsFor sure the teasing will begin if England starts winning After all the country s Royal Mail released stamps celebrating the 2005 Ashes series victory which just happened to have the same value needed to post a letter from England to Australia Australia gives as good as it gets with Queensland police reacting to England s disastrous start of 113 in the first test of the last Ashes series by launching an investigation into a group impersonating a test batting order at the Gabba That match was Cummins first test as Australia captain As England lost that series it needs to win the upcoming series to reclaim the Ashes AP