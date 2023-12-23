Kolkata: Soon after India levelled the T20I series against South Africa, a pall of gloom descended on the Indian dressing room after T20I captain limping Surya Kumar Yadav had to be taken out of the ground with the help of the support staff.

The injury didn't seem that serious at the onset. However, it is learned that the batter went through scans and MRIs after he returned to Mumbai. The scans and MRI revealed that Surya Kumar Yadav had suffered a grade-II tear in his left ankle after it got twisted badly during fielding against South Africa at the New Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on December 14.

"He has a grade-II tear in his left ankle and it will surely rule him out for the next T20I series against Afghanistan at home beginning on January 11," a top Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source told ETV Bharat.

The official also said that the team management assessed his injury and he immediately returned home to undergo a slew of tests to determine the gravity of the situation. "He will now have to undergo the recovery followed by the rehabilitation process at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy (NCA)... It may take 5-6 weeks to complete the process of a return to the fold," the official said.

Meanwhile, Surya Kumar's Yadav's wife has just posted a picture of the star batter with a pneumatic walker boot on her Instagram account. It may be recalled that just before the 33-year-old batter sustained the injury, he scored a whirlwind century to help India win the series in style. Just after suffering the injury, Yadav had said that he was alright, but the scans revealed a grade-II tear, which would surely rule him out of the T20Is against Afghanistan.

India is slated to play three T20Is against Afghanistan followed by a five-Test series against England at home. ETV Bharat tried to get answers from renowned city-based orthopaedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists to assess the actual condition of the batter. Orthopaedic surgeon Sumanta Thakur said a grade-II tear may take 7-8 weeks to recover for a sportsman.