Paarl: During the third ODI between India and South Africa, Men in Blue skipper Kl Rahul's conversation with former South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj was recorded in the stump mic and is now going viral over the internet.

The incident happened during the 3rd over, when Maharaj came to bat at number eight and a DJ at the ground played 'Ram Siya Ram' song. KL Rahul, who was standing close to him, behind the wickets, asked Maharaj, who was taking guard and getting ready to face his first ball.

Rahul asked Maharaj, "Every time you come to bat, DJ plays 'Ram Siya Ram' song" and Maharaj replied 'Yeah!' with a huge smile on his face. It was also observed that when the left-arm spinner came to bowl in the first innings, DJ had played the same song.

The 33-year-old had also used Hindu Mantra 'Om' logo on his bat during the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Indian fans have reacted to the incident over social media and expressed their joy. @Anil_Rawatt tweeted a video of the incident and wrote, Hahahahha....KL Rahul- "Keshav bhai, every time you come, they play this song (Ram Siya Ram)"(sic).

"Innocence shines through his words. Don't know how people finds reasons to hate KL Rahul(sic)," imAnthoni_ wrote on X.

Coming to the match, the relatively young Indian side beat South Africa in the third and last ODI of the series by 78 runs, courtesy Sanju Samson's (108 off 114 balls) gritty maiden century.

Put into bat, India lost a couple of early wickets, but then Sanju Samson stitched a fifty partnership partnership with Rahul and then put up a century stand with Tilak Verma, who also notched up his maiden half-century to help India post 297 target.