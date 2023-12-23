Hyderabad: The Indian Men’s U19 team will participate in a tri-series, featuring South Africa and Afghanistan ahead of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup which will be held in South Africa.

The tri-series will be played at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club, Johannesburg and will witness each team playing each other twice, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement issued on Saturday.

The India U19 team led by Punjab lad Uday Saharan, will kickstart their campaign against Afghanistan U19 on December 29, 2023 before taking on South Africa U19 on January 02, 2024. The final of the tri-series will be played on January 10, 2024.

India U19 are a force to reckon with in age group cricket and have won the U19 World Cup several times. Many of the U19 stars including star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli have made it big to international cricket.

India U19 squad for tri-series & ICC Men’s U19 World Cup: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (Captain), Aravalli Avanish Rao (Wicket-keeper), Saumy Kumar Pandey (Vice Captain), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (Wicketkeeper), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, and Naman Tiwari.

Traveling standby players for tri-series: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Md. Amaan,

Back-up players: Digvijay Patil, Jayanth Goyat , P Vignesh, and Kiran Chormale.