INDIA RETAIN ASIA CUP SQUAD AS UDAY SAHARAN SET TO LEAD IN U 19 WORLD CUP

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Uday Saharan will be leading India in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa next year, as the same side from the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup has been retained for the global showpiece beginning on January 19.

The 19-year-old Punjab lad would also be leading the side during a tri-series in South Africa, also involving England, from December 29, with Saumy Kumar Pandey being his deputy.

The BCCI has also picked Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan on standby for the tri-series.

"Post the tri-series, the India U-19 team will begin preparations for the much-anticipated U-19 World Cup," said BCCI in a statement.

The five-time defending champions begin their campaign against Bangladesh in group A on January 20 in Bloemfontein. Ireland and the USA are the other two teams in the group A.

India are also the defending champions as they won the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 held in West Indies. India U19 defeated England U19 in the final held at North Sound by 14 runs to emerge triumphant. India U19 was led by Yash Dhull.

India squad for tri-series and U19 World Cup: Uday Saharan (captain), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vice captain), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wicket-keeper), Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.