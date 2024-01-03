SOUTH AFRICA REGISTER THEIR LOWEST TOTAL SINCE ITS READMISSION TO TEST CRICKET

Cape Town (South Africa) : Pacer Mohammed Siraj blew away the South Africa batters with his best figures as the hosts were bundled out for a meager 55 in the first session of the second Test at the picturesque Newlands here on Wednesday.

This was South Africa's lowest total in Tests after their readmission to international cricket. Their previous lowest total was 73 versus Sri Lanka at Galle.

Siraj's 6 for 15 is the third best bowling figure for an India bowler in South Africa after all-rounder Shardul Thakur's 7 for 61 at Johannesburg in 2022 and 7 for 120 by spinner Harbhajan Singh at Cape Town in 2011. Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad, has come a long way since making his Test debut and the six for at the Newlands just add another feather to his illustrious cap.

Siraj's father died when he was on a tour to Australia and since then he has indeed come a long way. He was hammered in the Indian Premier League but on Wednesday at Cape Town he showed his mettle.

Some of the key stats of the second Test:

Least expensive Test five-fors for India (by runs conceded)

5/7 - Jasprit Bumrah vs West Indies, North Sound, 2019

6/12 - Venkatapathy Raju vs Sri Lanka, Chandigarh, 1990

5/13 - Harbhajan Singh vs West Indies, Kingston, 2006

6/15 - Mohammed Siraj vs South Africa, Cape Town, 2024

5/18 - Subhash Gupte vs Pakistan, Dhaka, 1955

Lowest all-out totals for South Africa since their readmission

55 vs India at Cape Town in 2024

73 vs Sri Lanka at Galle in 2018

79 vs India at Nagpur in 2015

83 vs England at Johannesburg in 2016

84 vs India at Johannesburg in 2006

Lowest all-out totals versus India in Tests