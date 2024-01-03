Cape Town: Virat Kohli switched into a role of bowling coach on Wednesday as his instructions to the Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj to bowl an outswinger helped him script a five-wicket haul.

South Africa elected to bat first after winning the toss in the final Test of the series with an aim to end the series with a whitewash to their name. However. the Indian pacers malfunctioned the plan of the South African batters as they troubled them with seam movement. Siraj was on fire from the start as he picked a five-wicket haul top reduce the opposition to 45/7 in quick time.

The incident occurred in the 16th over when Marco Jansen was facing Siraj on the penultimate delivery of the over. Kohli who was fielding in the first slip instructed the bowler to bowl an delivery shaping away from the batter and make him nick it behind. The pacer then obliged to his RCB teammates' directions and bowled a delivery shaping away from Jansen after pitching. The batter nicked the ball exactly as planned by Kohli-Siraj duo and KL Rahul made no mistake in grabbing the regulation catch.