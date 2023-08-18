SOURAV GANGULY BACKS PROMISING LEFT HANDED BATTER TILAK VARMA FOR NO 4 IN ODIS

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has put his faith in promising left-hander batter Tilak Varma for India's choice as the No. 4 batter at the ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled next month. With right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer still recuperating at the National Cricket Academy after back surgery, Ganguly said that the 'Men in Blue' have plenty of options for the No.4 slot.

"Who said we don't have a No. 4? We have so many who can bat at that spot. I think differently; my mindset is different. This is a fantastic side," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event here. "I see Tilak Varma as an option, being a left-hander," the southpaw said praising Varma's adaptability and approach.

20-year-old Tilak Varma, who represents Hyderabad in the domestic circuit, scored a solid 22-ball 39 in his debut in T20I against the West Indies in the recently concluded five-match series in the Caribbean and the United States. The swashbuckling left-handed batter followed it up with 51 and 49 not out in the next two matches.

According to Ganguly, the left-handed trio of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, wicket-keeper-batter Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma can play fearless cricket and should be in the squad. "He (Tilak Varma) is a very good young player, not with much experience, but it does not matter. I also want to see the young left-hander (Yashasvi Jaiswal) in the side at the top of the order. He has enormous ability and he's fearless. So, this is a great side," added Ganguly, who led India to several memorable victories, including the 2002 Natwest Trophy.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah made a splendid comeback on his return to the Indian side after a long injury lay-off and Ganguly said it was great news. The Gujarat pacer is currently leading India against Ireland in a three-match T20I series. "I've spoken to some players at the NCA, and they said he's (Bumrah) at his best...Bumrah was bowling at almost 90 miles per hour the other day. That's great news for Indian cricket," the former BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal chief said.

"With (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, (Mohammed) Siraj, they have a fantastic attack to go with (Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar (Patel), Kuldeep (Yadav); they have enormous talent. How can that team be unsettled?" an optimistic Ganguly said. Besides India, Ganguly picked another four teams, who are favourites to win the World Cup, which will begin on October 5 in the country.

"I presume Australia will be one; England, Pakistan, don't rule New Zealand out; and then there's South Africa. But if you ask my best five at the moment, it's Australia, England, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand," noted the former left-handed opening batter, one of the most successful captains. Ganguly also expressed his liking for Ishan Kishan, who plays for Jharkhand in the domestic circuit. "I like Ishan Kishan because he just opens up the game for any team. I am sure (head coach Rahul) Dravid will keep him in his plans," Ganguly signed off.

