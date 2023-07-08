Hyderabad: Former Indian batter and one of the most iconic captains Sourav Ganguly turned 51 on Saturday. Wishes poured in for the former BCCI President, who represented Bengal in domestic cricket.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a Tweet said, "Happy Birthday, Dada! May the almighty bless you with good health and prosperity. Have a great year ahead and I look forward to seeing you soon."

Also read: Difficult to understand Rahane's elevation to Test vice captaincy, just after comeback: Ganguly

The BCCI in a Tweet said, "424 international matches, 18575 international runs, 38 international centuries. Here's wishing former #TeamIndia Captain and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly a very Happy Birthday."

Ganguly, who also worked as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), took over the reins of the Indian team after the match-fixing saga in the 2000s. Nicked named 'God of Offside', the charismatic leader in the long format played 113 matches and 7,212 runs with 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries. The elegant left-handed batter made a memorable Test debut at the iconic Lord's when he smashed a century and toyed with the English attack.

In the 50-over format, Ganguly played 311 games scoring 11,363 runs with 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries. The former skipper is remembered for his celebrations at Lord's in 2002 after India lifted the Natwest Trophy defeating England as he waived his shirt from the balcony. He also led India to the finals of the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, also wished the former captain, through a Tweet. "When you’re planning the next prank with Dada without him knowing that he is the one who will actually be pranked. Happy Birthday, dadi! Loads of love always," Yuvraj said.

Ganguly also played in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), where he spent two years each with Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors India. In 59 matches, he has scored 1,349 runs at an average of 25.45, with seven half-centuries.

Also read: West Bengal government upgraded Sourav Ganguly’s security cover to Z category