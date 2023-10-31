Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will unveil cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar's life-size statue at his home ground Wankhede Stadium on November 1. For Sachin Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name, the iconic Wankhede Stadium was always special.

The life-size statue of 50-year-old Tendulkar, a veteran of 200 Tests, will be unveiled on the eve of the India-Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game. 'Bharat Ratna' Sachin Tendulkar, who has a staggering 15,821 Test runs and a whooping 18,426 ODI runs, will himself be present for the unveiling function.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be the chief guest while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be the guest of honour for the gala function. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar will be present on the occasion. MCA President Amol Kale initiated the idea and decided to give a fitting tribute to one of the greatest cricketers the game has ever produced.

A lot of former cricketers are expected to attend the function. The 22-foot statue of Sachin Tendulkar hitting a straight-six off Australian legend late Shane Warne has been made by renowned painter-sculptor Pramod Kale and will be thrown open for the public to see on Wednesday.

"Sachin is an inspiration to every budding cricketer. We wanted to do something for the fans across the country and the entire world on the occasion of Sachin's 50th birthday. The statue will motivate the future cricketing generations and take the legacy of Sachin and Mumbai Cricket ahead," Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Ajinkya Naik said.

For the record Tendulkar bid a tearful adieu to the game at the Wankhede Stadium, which has a stand named after him. The right-handed batter played his 200th and last Test at the Wankhede in November 2013 after an illustrious career spanning over two decades.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is now 50 years old, was born and brought up in Mumbai and spent his childhood days at Sahitya Sahawas in suburban Bandra. He learned his initial lessons from his coach late Ramakant Achrekar at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai. He played for Mumbai and rose up the ranks to become a modern-day batting great. Sachin Tendulkar's father late Ramesh Tendulkar was a noted Marathi writer.