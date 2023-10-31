World Cup: Rashid Khan's 100 ODI becomes special; Sehwag hails Afghanistan as most improved side after win over Sri Lanka
Published: 3 hours ago
Pune (Maharashtra): Afghanistan is no longer the underdog. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side is on a giant-killing spree and they defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the league stage game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday.
It was a special night for star spinner Rashid Khan, as it was his 100th ODI and the team did not let him down. The over 12,000 spectators at the Stadium cheered for the Afghanistan side as they registered their 76th win in the ODIs. Afghanistan is also the first team (apart from the top-8) to defeat 3 full-member teams in a World Cup edition. They won against defending champions England at the Kotla, slayed neighbours Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and then decimated Sri Lanka Lions in Pune.
Afghanistan, who have tied a game against India, are no longer underdogs. An elated skipper Shahidi said that he was proud of his side. "Quite happy and proud of the team. Happy with the way we performed in all three departments. The last game gave us a lot of confidence and belief that we can chase any kind of target," Shahidi said.
Shahidi was happy as his bowlers delivered and rose to the occasion. They bundled out Sri Lanka for 241 and then chased the target with seven wickets in hand and 26 balls to spare.
"It was a very professional performance from the bowlers today. All the coaching and managing staff are working hard and giving us confidence. Especially Jonathan (Trott), he is always positive, before the Pakistan game he told me one word, and that changed my mindset a lot," the Afghanistan skipper quipped.
He also had words of praise for star spinner Rashid Khan, who ended with figures of 1/50. "Rashid Khan is a special player and the best player in the world. He (Rashid Khan) is a very energetic guy and always keeps the team very lively," the skipper added.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag described Afghanistan, who have former India batter Ajay Jadeja in their support staff, as the "most improved side". "Wow Afghanistan, what a performance. So much to learn from the spirit @ACBofficials have shown. Bangladesh has been around for 25 years and they haven’t beaten the big teams in a row so often as the Afghan boys have done in a much shorter span of time. The most improved side in a short duration. #AFGvsSL (sic)," Sehwag, who was known for his aggressive style of play, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
- Afghanistan's ODI victories against Test-playing nations:
18 - Zimbabwe
16 - Ireland - 8 of the wins came after Ireland became a Test-playing nation in May 2018.
6 - Bangladesh
4 - Sri Lanka
3 - West Indies
1 - England/Pakistan
- Wins for Afghanistan in ODI World Cups
Defeated Scotland by one wicket at Dunedin in 2015
Defeated England by 69 runs at New Delhi in 2023
Defeated Pakistan by eight wickets at Chennai in 2023
Defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Pune in 2023
- Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in ODI World Cups
2015 - Sri Lanka won by four wickets
2019 - Sri Lanka won by 34 runs
2023 - Afghanistan won by 7 wickets
- Highest scores from No.5 or below for Afghanistan in World Cups
73 not out by Azmatullah Omarzai versus Sri Lanka at Pune in 2023
62 by Azmatullah Omarzai versus India at New Delhi in 2023
58 by Ikram Alikhil versus England at New Delhi in 2023