Hyderabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became the first player to win 100 men's T20 international matches after his team registered a comprehensive victory over Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at IS Bindra stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma now leads the chart with 100 T20I wins, followed by Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik (86), India's Virat Kohli (73), Mohammed Hafeez (70) and Mohammed Nabi (70).

The 35-year-old, who has made his debut in 2007, has played 149 matches so far in his career and amassed 3,853 runs at an average of 31.07 at an impressive strike rate of 139.14. He is the joint leader (four hundreds) along with his teammate Surya Kumar Yadav and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell in terms of most four centuries in T20Is.

In the matches where Men in Blue have emerged victorious when he was in the squad, the 36-year-old has scored 3,039 runs at an average of 37.51 and at an exceptional strike rate of 142.47 which includes three hundreds and 25 fifties. Notably, the right-hand batter (52) is only the second Indian captain after former skipper MS Dhoni (72) to win more than 50 T20I matches.

In women’s international cricket, England opener Danni Wyatt (111) tops the table of most T20I wins as a player, followed by Australia’s skipper Alyssa Healy (100) and all-rounder Ellyse Perry (100).

Most games won in men’s T20Is

