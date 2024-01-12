Mohali: Axar Patel has bolstered his chance for the T20 World Cup berth with another exceptional spell in the first T20I against Afghanistan at PCA stadium here on Thursday.

After missing the ODI World Cup held in India last year, the left-arm spinner has shown an extraordinary form, claiming two important wickets and conceded only 23 runs in his spell. He provided the first breakthrough for the team, deceiving visitor’s opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz with a quicker one, angling in for the right-hander.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Axar said, "My job is to give 100 percent to my work ethics and the process. I am not worrying too much about what will happen to the World Cup team selection, and if I do that, I will be putting pressure on myself. Right now, I want to focus on the IPL and then we also have a Test series against England coming up soon."

With only two more T20Is scheduled ahead of the elite tournament to be held in the West Indies and the USA, the 29-year-old was aware that there will be too many contenders jostling for an India berth.

"Yeah, we are going to play the last two T20Is before the World Cup, and then we have the IPL. I know there is a lot of competition out there (for a WC spot in India team), but my competition is to myself and I just want to focus on adding to my skill sets," he added.

"It was unfortunate that I got injured during the World Cup and missed it. But I took it positively and tried to improve my game. I was working during my time at the NCA things like line and length, slower ball and such variations. I was trying to add something more to my bowling as a left-arm spinner, as we don't have that many variations like a leg-spinner such as googly. But I was looking to add those 5 or 10 percent to my bowling," the Delhi Capitals spinner remarked.