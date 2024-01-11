Mohali (Punjab): India started the T20I series against Afghanistan with a six-wicket win on Thursday courtesy all-rounder Shivam Dube's unbeaten knock of 60 runs off just 40 balls.

The buildup to the first T20I between India and Afghanistan was surrounded by the uncertainty around weather. However, when the two captains walked in the middle for the toss, all the possibilities of match being called off were put to rest. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Afghanistan's top three Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23), skipper Ibrahim Zadran (25) and Azmatullah (29) got the starts but they failed to convert them into big knocks. However, all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was the leading run-scorer for the team with a knock of 42 runs from 27 balls and his stay at the crease helped the visitors to cross the 150-run mark.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar (2 for 33) and Axar Patel (2 for 23) picked two wickets each for India and the Afghans posted 158/5 as a result in their 20 overs.

In response, India were reduced to 28 for 2 at one point of time but Mumbaikar Shivam Dube stepped up to the situation to help the team chase down the required total.

He amassed 60 runs from 40 balls and stayed at the crease till the end to help the side orchestrate a victory. Wicket-keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma (31 runs from 20 balls) and all-rounder Rinku Singh played perfect supportive knocks to help the Men in Blue start their campaign on a winning note and give head coach Rahul Dravid a birthday gift to remember.

Shivam Dube, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match, said it was really cold. "I enjoyed playing on this ground. Playing after a long time and batting at number four, there was some pressure one me. I had one thing in my mind that I have to play my game. First two-three balls, I feel a bit of pressure, after that I just focus on the ball and I don't think much on what's going on. In T20s, I know what I bat, and I know I can hit big sixes, so I can generate runs any time. Bowling," the left-handed batter added.