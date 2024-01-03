PALESTINE SUPPORTERS RAISE SLOGANS AGAINST DAVID TEEGER AHEAD OF SECOND TEST

Cape Town: Members of a pro-Palestine group raised anti-Israel slogans outside the Newlands Cricket Stadium before the start of the second Test between India and South Africa on Wednesday and demanded the sacking of national U-19 skipper David Teeger for his comments in support of the Israeli Army.

The small group of protestors displayed placards which read "Boycott, Apartheid Israel" and "Smash Apartheid Israel for a Six". They also shouted slogans asking for an independent Palestine. Israel launched a military offensive in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas militant group attacked the Jewish nation on October 7 last year, killing 1,200 people.

The protestors outside the stadium also indulged in sloganeering against Teeger, the U-19 national skipper. "David Teeger, you don't deserve to captain our country," shouted a protester. Teegar, during a speech at the Jewish Achiever Awards where he was conferred as the 'Rising Star', had said: "I've been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel." The ceremony took place on October 22 last year.