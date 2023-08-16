PAKISTAN CRICKET BOARD SHOULD APOLOGISE FOR VIDEO SANS IMRAN KHAN SAYS WASIM AKRAM

Hyderabad: Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram on Wednesday said that he received his "shock" of life when he watched Pakistan Cricket Board's clip on history of Pakistan cricket as it did not feature former Pakistan all-rounder and country's Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, who was considered as a charismatic skipper, had led Pakistan to their first Cricket World Cup title when the 'Men in Green' had bagged the Trophy in 1992 after winning the final played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Wasim Akram was part of the 1992 World Cup winning Pakistani team and had played a key role in the country's victorious campaign.

Wasim Akram, one of the greatest pacers also his era, also known as 'Sultan of Swing', posted a message on X site (formerly known as Twitter) to share his disappointment.

"After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologise," said 57-year-old Lahore born Akram.

The PCB omitted former prime minister Imran Khan from a video it released on Independence Day to pay homage to the country's cricket legends and milestones. Pakistan celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Monday. Imran Khan, who founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party after his retirement from international cricket, has been lodged in the Attock Jail in Punjab province since August 5 after he was convicted in a corruption case and sentenced to three years. The move by the PCB was criticised by former cricketers.

